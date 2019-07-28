Watch: UP Police’s SWAT team displays weapons in viral TikTok video, gets transferred
The matter will be investigated by the circle officer of Uttar Pradesh’s Basti.
On July 27, a SWAT team of Uttar Pradesh’s Basti Police was transferred by the Director-General of Police OP Singh for flaunting their weapons in a video after an alleged encounter.
The video was shot and uploaded to TikTok, the wildly popular social media platform. It even comes with a background song (with references to the army) and includes visuals of the policemen talking to one another as though strategising for a mission and flaunting their guns. The leader of the SWAT team, Vikram Singh, is seen giving instructions to other members who are equipped with pistols and an AK-47.
Commenting on the transfer of the cops, UP police said in a tweet, “We do not sanction unprofessional display of weapons and grotesque caricaturing of police.”
This is not the first time when TikTok videos have landed police personnel in trouble. On July 20, a Gujarat policewoman filmed a TikTok video of herself dancing inside a police station. She was suspended for “violating the rules”.