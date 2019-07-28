Gangsters aren't the only gun wielding tribe bitten by the TikTok bug. Here you see a UP police team after an encounter in Basti featuring in a 'single' #TikTok pic.twitter.com/Y05G6zeMpt — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) July 27, 2019

On July 27, a SWAT team of Uttar Pradesh’s Basti Police was transferred by the Director-General of Police OP Singh for flaunting their weapons in a video after an alleged encounter.

The video was shot and uploaded to TikTok, the wildly popular social media platform. It even comes with a background song (with references to the army) and includes visuals of the policemen talking to one another as though strategising for a mission and flaunting their guns. The leader of the SWAT team, Vikram Singh, is seen giving instructions to other members who are equipped with pistols and an AK-47.

Commenting on the transfer of the cops, UP police said in a tweet, “We do not sanction unprofessional display of weapons and grotesque caricaturing of police.”

Regarding a viral video of SWAT team of Basti Police, DGP UP OP Singh has directed SP Basti to transfer entire SWAT team to police lines and get the matter enquired by CO city.

We do not sanction unprofessional display of weapons & grotesque caricaturing of Police. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 27, 2019

This is not the first time when TikTok videos have landed police personnel in trouble. On July 20, a Gujarat policewoman filmed a TikTok video of herself dancing inside a police station. She was suspended for “violating the rules”.