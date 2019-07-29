Play

A video clip of a Pakistani news reporter standing in neck-deep water while reporting on floods in the country’s Punjab province has gone viral on social media.

GTV News posted the video on its YouTube channel with this claim: “Pakistani reporter in floodwater, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.” The studio anchor identified the reporter as Azadar Hussain, who was apprising viewers of the rising level of the water in the Indus in the state of Punjab in Pakistan.

While Hussain may have been sincere in his efforts to convey the dangers of the flood, Twitter users found the reportage hilarious.

This is me telling people how I'm drowning in stress and trying to keep my head above water ,despite all the cuveballs life is throwing at me. https://t.co/K51cQ3dNa3 — Sardar (@MahumSardar) July 27, 2019

That's raising the bar of reporting to infinity and beyond.. 😅😅 https://t.co/wgfTDui4MI — Hassan Shah (@hnsshah) July 28, 2019

I am wondering how this guy would have reported #Chandrayaan2 ....phew!!!! https://t.co/nzuxZOG5lH — TedhaGyaan (@TedhaGyaan) July 27, 2019

However a few people also praised Hussain for his dedication towards his profession.

I Applause for his hardwork, commitment and thinking outside of box even though it’s weired. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — stonechat (@stonechatannie) July 27, 2019

Citing Hussain’s reportage as an example, a few people also raised concerns about the difficult conditions that many media organisations expect their employees to be working in.