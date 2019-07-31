A 28-year-old banker has been charged with assault and taken into custody after he kissed a policeman in an inebriated state in Hyderabad, on Sunday night.

A video of the incident shows people dancing at a procession organised to celebrate the annual Bonalu festival when suddenly a man in a black T-shirt reaches for a passing policeman and kisses him.

The surprised policeman pushes the man away and slaps him.

Nallakunta Police Station Inspector K Muralidhar told PTI that a case under assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty has been registered against the banker.