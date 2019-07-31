Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game… pic.twitter.com/yhfOrOZxWV — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 20, 2019

The Indian Air Force wants everyone to know what it’s like to fly one of its planes. So, it is launching a mobile-based game named Indian Air Force: A Cut Above.

The teaser of the game released last week (video above) shows a character modelled, in terms of appearance, on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The game will let users be “air warriors”, as it calls them. It will be available to both Android and Apple users. Most of the locations in the game depict mountainous terrains, deserts, or seas – similar to the locations where the Indian Air Force operates in reality.