[just in] Someone shoot FIREWORKS at crowds gathering at Tin Shui Wai police station from a car causing at least 10 injuries.



video from whatsapp groups.#HongKong #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/ySBXvLOUIx — LO Kin-hei 羅健熙 (@lokinhei) July 30, 2019

A black car shot firecrackers at a crowd protesting outside the Tin Shui Wai police station in Hong Kong on Tuesday night, injuring at least ten of them.

Hundreds had gathered at the site to raise their voice against the arrest of two young protestors.

While there is a formal ban on firecrackers in Hong Kong, footage and photos show how the black car zipped through at around 02:30 am, firing rounds of crackers at the crowd. The crowd ran for cover but several people were burnt and knocked to the ground, and are reportedly suffering from sensory damage.

Fireworks are banned in Hk. They were banned since the late 60s! These are triads and criminals who possessed explosives and dangerous weapons and should be jailed! #freedomhk #democracy HKPF are turning a blind eye on crimes!! WTF — Buckhurst4 (@Buckhurst4) July 30, 2019

The car was a Toyota bearing the licence plate LP3369. However, public records show that car registered with the plate should be a black Nissan, raising questions over whether the car was using a false plate, reported the Hong Kong Free Press.

This is probably the best footage available of the incident - it’s from the perspective of someone directly under the line of fire. Truly terrifying. Ask yourself how anyone could think they’d get away with doing this in front of a police station - welcome to HK today. pic.twitter.com/YSV5FBks3i — Jack Hazlewood (@JackHHazlewood) July 30, 2019

In over a month of protests, Hong Kongers have delt with rubber pellets, tear gas, an unidentified gang of men in white-shirts who beat them with sticks and rods and now firecracker attacks. What started as protests against an Extradition Bill that would authorise China to declare and take action against anyone they considered a national threat has now become an increasingly violent fight for autonomy.

