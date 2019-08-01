Play

A video of a dog paragliding at a height of 3,500 feet along with its owner is gaining popularity and incredulity – in equal measure – on social media.

The Siberian Husky is named Nawab and is currently 18 months old. The Daily Mail identified the owner of the dog as Vikash Tyagi from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the dog does not appear to be perturbed by the height at all and looks rather fascinated by the adventure.