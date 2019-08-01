Watch: A Siberian Husky enjoys paragliding in Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Nawab seems to love the experience.
A video of a dog paragliding at a height of 3,500 feet along with its owner is gaining popularity and incredulity – in equal measure – on social media.
The Siberian Husky is named Nawab and is currently 18 months old. The Daily Mail identified the owner of the dog as Vikash Tyagi from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
In the video, the dog does not appear to be perturbed by the height at all and looks rather fascinated by the adventure.