On July 28 Australian resident Nicole Ormiston posted a video of a young girl getting hit by an ibis while riding a rollercoaster. The video has become a hit among social media users across the world.

Ormiston identified the girl as Paige. She was reportedly in the front row of the DC Rivals Hypercoaster at the Warner Bros Movie World Amusement Park in Queensland when the incident took place. According to Ormiston, Paige was with her uncle Mitch.

“She had feathers on her and a beak scratch on her right shoulder. She’s completely shocked, a little bruised but okay,” Ormiston wrote in her Facebook post.