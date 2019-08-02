A crocodile from Vishwamitri river is hunting dogs on the flooded streets of Vadodara City in Gujarat. The river which flows through the city is home to over 260 Crocodiles and is currently overflowing after Vadodara received 499 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/6hT9cg5usK — Rahul Raghavan Nair (@lateralparabola) August 1, 2019

The flood in Vadodara, Gujarat, has led to, among other things, predators swimming on the streets.

Frightening videos (above) of a crocodile in the floodwater near Rajstambh Society, close to the Lalbaug area of the city, has surfaced on the internet. It can be seen making an unsuccessful attempt to attack a stray dog.

Others videos of crocodile sightings in Vadodara have also been posted on social media.

Claims of this from Akota. What makes floods in #Baroda scarier than anywhere else #crocodile pic.twitter.com/73LZV540Tr — Shailendra Mohan (@shailendranrb) August 1, 2019

The city was hit by floods after heavy rainfall. A rise in the level of the Vishwamitri river has caused waterlogging in the city.

The Vadodara airport was shut on July 31 and will remain closed till August 2. A few trains were also reported to be cancelled or diverted due to waterlogging on the tracks.