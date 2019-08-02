Srinagar post rains pic.twitter.com/eCb2oRq83w — Aakash Hassan (@Aakashhassan) August 1, 2019

Heavy rainfall on Thursday morning left parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, flooded. According to a report by Greater Kashmir, the rain in Srinagar started around 7.30 am. The district administration was reported to have put dewatering pumps into service.

Many photos and videos of the flooded streets of Srinagar were posted on social media by residents. Pedestrians in the city were affected and many schoolchildren were stranded, India Today reported.