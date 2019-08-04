Heavy rains hit Mumbai and nearby areas on Saturday, August 3, with waterlogging in many parts of the city. Traffic jams were reported, while trains and buses were delayed or stalled altogether. Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar were shut.

#MumbaiRainLive #MumbaiRains



This is Mumbaikars saved a six-month-old during the heavy rains.



Despite the frenzy and heavy chaos, the spirit of Mumbai never dies. Heartwarming!#SaturdayThoughts #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/srstEp36Sj — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 3, 2019

A high tide hit Mumbai on the afternoon of August 3, further intensifying the effects of heavy rainfall on the city.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will continue to get a lot of rain over Sunday and Monday.