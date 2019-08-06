Play

On August 3, a Brazilian prisoner made an unsuccessful attempt to escape from prison. What was unique about his attempt was that he dressed as his teenage daughter – complete with wig, appropriate clothes, and facial disguise – to fool the authorities.

Rio de Janeiro-based drug trafficker Clauvino da Silva attempted to pass himself off as his 19-year-old daughter leaving the prison at the end of visiting hours, The Guardian reported. Silva also left his daughter in prison while trying to escape.

It did not work, though, and he was caught.

According to reports, Silva is serving a 73-year sentence in the Rio de Janeiro prison. He was moved to solitary confinement but will not have to serve added time for his escape bid, the report added.