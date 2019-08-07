Muzaffarnagar BJP MLA Vikram Saini on abrogation of Article 370.



"Muslim karyakartas sitting here should be celebrating. Marry "gori ladki" from Kashmir now" pic.twitter.com/tRhZXy8IZq — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 6, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party member and MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli constituency, Vikram Singh Saini, has been recorded making misogynistic remarks while giving a speech on the scrapping of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status provided under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The new provisions have led to a flood of misogynistic comments on social media, with many people expressing views on marrying Kashmiri women, now that Article 370 and 35A are gone. Among them were those from Saini, who made the statement while addressing a local gathering. “Muslim party workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir,” Saini declared. His statement was met with applause.

