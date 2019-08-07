Not EVERYTHING is bad.



Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore.



She is good! pic.twitter.com/ULPj6LKpvK — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 4, 2019

A video of a dog lying on her back, refusing to walk a single step – despite a belly rub and all of her owner’s gentle cajoling – has gone viral on Twitter. Posted by Steph Haberman, who works with MSNBC in New York City, the video was watched over 3.6 million times.

Received with giggles and excited comments, netizens couldn’t help smiling at the doggy version of Monday blues.

“On Saturday, I took a video of a funny dog, and on Sunday, I decided to share it,” wrote Haberman. “That dog video now has over a million views, which means on these terrible days, I got to make a million people smile.”

ROFLMAO!!! She knows her size too! She be like, "Unless you can carry me (which ya can't), it ain't gonna happen right now!" 🤣🥰💙🐾🐾 — NCDem 🌊 #BlueRevolution (@Gin4Dems) August 5, 2019

"Pulling a carpet!" 😄😂😄OMG thank you. These last several days have been really hard. .. — Red (@RegiTroullier) August 4, 2019

Lmfaoo yo this made my night thanks sis 😂😭 — 👀☀️ (@xgreeneyeddoll) August 5, 2019

Checking their facebook IRL — Dr. Carl Martin (@Dr_C_Gotcha) August 5, 2019

Others shared images and videos of their dogs behaving in similar ways and suddenly Twitter was full of adorable dogs sprawled in strange places, dragged on leashes, refusing to move another paw.

Jasper feels the same way. Flops > walks! pic.twitter.com/zFsmPMrL2C — Tamara (@MostlyHarmless5) August 4, 2019

Wish I could get my dogs to relax like that,!!! — Villainess (@Gotchagold) August 5, 2019

Others proposed ways to get the dog to walk. “Consider buying your dogs booties so their feet don’t overheat while walking on pavement or on a hot surface,” suggested one user.