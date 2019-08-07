Cutoff: Postcard to Kashmir

A postcard to phones in Kashmir which do not ring#Kashmir #Democracy #KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/yNx4g6Dss4 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 7, 2019

Describing it as “a postcard to phones in Kashmir which do not ring”, Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna on Wednesday afternoon posted a clip on Twitter of a recitation of Agha Shahid Ali’s poem Postcard from Kashmir.

Under the words of the poem is the sound of a telephone call that fails to get connected, drawing attention to the complete communication blackout in Kashmir this week.

Agha Shahid Ali was an American poet of Kashmiri origin. Postcard from Kashmir was published in his book The Half-Inch Himalayas.

The shutdown of phone lines and internet connections in Jammu and Kashmir were among the security measures the government imposed on Monday when it decided to revoke the state’s special status and to divide the state into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Tens of thousands of Army and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the state fearing a backlash against the decision. A strict curfew persists.

At the end of the clip, Krishna sings the song Allah Tero Naam, Ishwar Tero Naam from the 1961 Bollywood movie Hum Dono. The song conveys the message that Allah in Islam and Ishwar in Hinduism are the different names of one god.

Here is the text of Agha Shahid Ali’s Postcard from Kashmir.

Kashmir shrinks into my mailbox,

my home a neat four by six inches.

I always loved neatness. Now I hold

the half-inch Himalayas in my hand. This is home. And this the closest

I’ll ever be to home. When I return,

the colors won’t be so brilliant,

the Jhelum’s waters so clean,

so ultramarine. My love

so overexposed. And my memory will be a little

out of focus, in it

a giant negative, black

and white, still undeveloped.

Also watch:

‘Now, marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir’, UP MLA Vikram Saini tells party workers

MPs Shashi Tharoor, TR Baalu lambast government for removing Jammu & Kashmir special status

Srinagar’s roads were empty and silent on the eve of the government’s decision on Article 370

Read:

J&K: Three policemen injured in Poonch, Srinagar pockmarked with concertina wires and checkpoints

‘A new dawn awaits’: PM Modi congratulates J&K, Ladakh after bill to scrap special status is passed

J&K special status: How the Modi government used Article 370 to kill Article 370

Explainer: How BJP is proposing to change Jammu & Kashmir and what that means

Move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir is an unprecedented attack on India’s Constitution