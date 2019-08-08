As a crowd of people chant "#Kashmir mein zulm hai"--Kashmir is under oppression--a @ZeeNews journalist literally speaks over them claiming that the people are looking forward to development.



Are Indian viewers so happy to buy state propaganda that they will ignore their ears? pic.twitter.com/e9G7M8k2QB — Shahid Tantray- شاہد تانترے (@shahidtantray) August 8, 2019

A television reporter working with Zee News had his piece-to-camera ruined by bystanders vociferously contradicting his conclusions.

After speaking to a group of people about the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s decision to revoke the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, the reporter turns to the camera and declares that the people of the Valley are now demanding the development that they had been deprived of for the last 70 years.

But the crowd immediately begins to shout that this is a lie. Elsewhere in the clip, which was shared on Twitter by Caravan magazine assistant photo editorShahid Tantray, the group says loudly, “Kashmir me zulm hai” (Kashmir is being oppression).

It isn’t immediately clear where or when the clip was shot.

On Monday, the Central government scrapped the special status that accorded notional autonomy to Jammu & Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Fearing a backlash against the decision, thousands of additional troops were deployed in the Valley. Telephone, mobile and internet services have been suspended since August 5.

After the decision on the state’s status was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in a tweet in the Parliament that the changes would “bring employment to the youth and development in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh”.

He predicted: “A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits.”

