An incredible video of dozens of dolphins accompanying a boy wakeboarding has enthralled internet suers. The video was recorded off the coast of San Diego in California.

According to 10 News San Diego, the incident occurred when Emiliano Gallego decided to take a boat ride with his three children in the early morning hours of June 16,to mark Fathers’ Day. The dolphins joined the Gallegos’ ski boat a little off the Pacific Beach, the report added.

While Gallego’s nine-year-old son Demi decided to wakeboard with the dolphins, the other children were reportedly concerned about “too many dolphins”.

“That was the best gift ever,” Gallego was quoted as saying.