Streets flooded, airport shut: Watch glimpses from Kerala as the state stares at yet another flood
The Kerala government has ordered all schools to stay closed on Friday.
After the Kerala floods of 2018 in which nearly 400 people lost their lives, the state has once again been battered with heavy rainfall. The Cochin International Airport is shut till August 11 following water inundation. Wayanad district is the worst affected.
A video of a house collapsing due to heavy rains has surfaced from Kalpetta in Wayanad (added above). According to news agency ANI, no people were in the house at the time of the accident.
Visuals from the Cochin International Airport show waterlogging on the runway.
Videos of waterlogged streets and submerged bridges were also shared on social media.
Heavy rains reportedly triggered a landslide in Wayanad’s Mepaddi. Many people are feared trapped under the debris.
