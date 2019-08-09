#WATCH A house collapsed in Kalpetta in Kerala following heavy rainfall in the region, earlier today. The house was empty when the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/n6gi024VR3 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

After the Kerala floods of 2018 in which nearly 400 people lost their lives, the state has once again been battered with heavy rainfall. The Cochin International Airport is shut till August 11 following water inundation. Wayanad district is the worst affected.

A video of a house collapsing due to heavy rains has surfaced from Kalpetta in Wayanad (added above). According to news agency ANI, no people were in the house at the time of the accident.

Visuals from the Cochin International Airport show waterlogging on the runway.

#KeralaFloods2019 #KeralaRain



Visuals from #KochiAirport



An aircraft is towed to airport apron due to heavy water logging. Airport is closed till Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Aua7TdNO0y — Dr. B. Balagopal (@balunair99) August 9, 2019

Videos of waterlogged streets and submerged bridges were also shared on social media.

Heavy rains reportedly triggered a landslide in Wayanad’s Mepaddi. Many people are feared trapped under the debris.

Read

Kerala rain: Over 22,000 people in flood relief camps, Kochi airport shut till Sunday