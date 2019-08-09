Watch: Altercation erupts in Pakistan Parliament during session on India’s Kashmir move
Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India following the announcement to revoke Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.
On August 7, Pakistan’s Parliament met for a joint session to discuss India’s decision to scrap the special status that was accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. While the Parliament eventually managed to pass a unanimous resolution condemning India’s decision, the discussions leading up to it saw some rather inflamed exchanges.
In his speech, Pakistan Muslim League member Mushahidullah Khan addressed minister Fawad Chaudhary as “dabbu” (colloquial term for timid), leading to a heated war of words. “I had put you on a leash in your house,” Khan said, indirectly calling Chaudhary a dog.
The two politicians ended up shouting “shut up” to each other several times, ignoring requests from the chairman of the senate Sadiq Sanjrani to maintain decorum.
Also watch
Zee reporter’s claims that Kashmir wants development vociferously contradicted by bystanders
‘Nobody is at peace’: Kashmir residents express unhappiness at curbs on communication, movement
Amid Kashmir restrictions, NSA Ajit Doval’s chats with locals on Shopian street, eats lunch
Read
Pakistan to send back Indian envoy, suspends bilateral trade
Kashmir dispute: Taliban urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, advocates peace
Your pride, my pride, 370, 370’: In Kashmir, fear has started giving way to protests
Apart from Kashmir, where else in the world have phone lines been snapped by the authorities?