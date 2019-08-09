Play

On August 7, Pakistan’s Parliament met for a joint session to discuss India’s decision to scrap the special status that was accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. While the Parliament eventually managed to pass a unanimous resolution condemning India’s decision, the discussions leading up to it saw some rather inflamed exchanges.

In his speech, Pakistan Muslim League member Mushahidullah Khan addressed minister Fawad Chaudhary as “dabbu” (colloquial term for timid), leading to a heated war of words. “I had put you on a leash in your house,” Khan said, indirectly calling Chaudhary a dog.

The two politicians ended up shouting “shut up” to each other several times, ignoring requests from the chairman of the senate Sadiq Sanjrani to maintain decorum.

Also watch

Zee reporter’s claims that Kashmir wants development vociferously contradicted by bystanders

‘Nobody is at peace’: Kashmir residents express unhappiness at curbs on communication, movement

Amid Kashmir restrictions, NSA Ajit Doval’s chats with locals on Shopian street, eats lunch

Read

Pakistan to send back Indian envoy, suspends bilateral trade

Kashmir dispute: Taliban urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, advocates peace

Your pride, my pride, 370, 370’: In Kashmir, fear has started giving way to protests

Apart from Kashmir, where else in the world have phone lines been snapped by the authorities?