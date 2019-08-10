Watch: Scenes from the floods and rescue operations in Kerala
Red alerts were issued in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad as the rains continued in the state.
The current floods in Kerala continue to wreak havoc. Near-constant rainfall over the last two days has caused massive flooding in several parts of the coastal state. Nine districts in North and Central Kerala including Dukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are under a red alert.
A landslide in the Nilambur region of the Malappuram district led to 40 people getting stranded.
Flooding in former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s constituency, Wayanad, has been especially bad. The NDRF rescued several people and distributed relief packages in the region.
The Pinarayi Vijayan administration in the state has reportedly set up over a thousand relief camps to house displaced people. According to India Today, 1,24,446 people and 34,386 families in total have been sifted to camps, with 186 camps sheltering 24,990 people having been set up in Wayanad alone.