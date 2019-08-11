As Independence Day approaches, a brand of shoes is trying to get Indians to introspect on how they “exercise” their freedoms. The medium: a video drawing attention to habits like urinating in public, sympathising with the poor only on social media, misogyny, racism, and abusing police personnel for doing their job.

The video was made in collaboration with the band Indian Ocean and has been narrated by lyricist and singer Piyush Mishra.