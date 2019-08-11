Watch: Over a thousand Hong Kong protestors got together to sing this famous ‘Les Misérables’ song
This is not the first time that ‘Do you Hear the People Sing’ has been used as a song of protest.
Hong Kong has been under the grip of protests for almost two months now. The demonstrations began against the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill, and moved on to demands for electoral reforms.
On August 10, a video of a group of protestors singing Do You Hear the People Sing from the 2012 musical drama movie Les Misérables surfaced on the internet. The video was reportedly shot at the Hong Kong International Airport.
“That’s the reason for us (to) never surrender,” Joshua Wong, the activist from Hong Kong who posted the video, wrote on Twitter. According to the tweet, over a thousand protestors sung the song together.
Over time, Do You Hear the People Sing has been associated with various protests around the world, including the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Turkey and the 2014 Ukrainian revolution.
Here is the original song: