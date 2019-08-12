#WATCH Pregnant woman rescued in flood-hit Palakkad district's Agali, in Kerala pic.twitter.com/hWcdvdkPYC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

A pregnant woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old child were rescued from the flood-hit Agali panchayat region in Attappadi in Kerala’s Palakkad on Saturday. They were among five members of a family who were stuck in their house across the swollen, fast-flowing river Bhavani.

The father of the infant, identified as Murugesh, was especially hesitant to take the risk of zip-lining across the river with the child, reported The Newsminute. But finally, secured by harness belts, with the child tied to his chest, Murugesh assented.

Next, the pregnant mother Lavanya was carefully drawn across to safety in an operation that lasted around eight minutes. A medical team met the family on the other side.

Due to heavy rainfall, Palakkad district which was under red-alert witnessed landslides over the weekend. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the coastal state will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall till August 14.