People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn't board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety pic.twitter.com/Aul2l2LM7C — CP KARIMNAGAR (@cpkarimnagar) August 11, 2019

A video from Telangana’s Karimnagar that shows more than 20 passengers getting out of an auto-rickshaw has gone viral on Twitter. It was posted by Karimnagar’s Commissioner of Police as a warning of what not to do.

The person holding the camera intercepted an overcrowded auto-rickshaw, and asks the passengers to alight while he asked the driver a few questions. To viewers’ surprise, over 20 people, many of them children, were found travelling in the vehicle.

The video was posted on Twitter with the aim of spreading road safety awareness.