Rapper Hard Kaur has posted a video in support of the Khalistan movement on her Instagram profile.

Kaur was in news in June 2019 when she was booked for sedition and defamation for her posts on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In the video, Kaur informs her viewers that her new song We are Warriors, in support of a referendum for Khalistan, will be released soon. “We want freedom,” she says in the video.

Her bio on the image-sharing social media platform identifies Kaur as a human rights activist with Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan group that was banned by the Union cabinet in July 2019. SFJ has been instrumental in pushing for the demand for a referendum to create a separate Sikh homeland.