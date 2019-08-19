Watch: A drunk driver mounted a Bengaluru pavement on his SUV, mowing down pedestrians
Seven people were injured. The 45-year-old driver of the car has been arrested.
CCTV cameras in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on Sunday captured horrific footage of an SUV mowing down pedestrians. The inebriated driver – identified as 43-year-old Rajendra, who works for a travel agency – lost control of the car and mounted the pavement, reported NewMinute.
In the incident, which took place in the afternoon, the car veered onto the pavement and knocked several pedestrians to the ground, injuring as many as seven people. Two of the seven sustained major injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The driver has been arrested.