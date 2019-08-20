Watch: Amazing time-lapse video of Hong Kong citizens protesting all day through rain and heat
Over 100,000 protestors gathered at the island’s Victoria Park on August 18, standing through a rainstorm, shouting, ‘Democracy now!’
An incredible time-lapse of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong on Sunday has gone viral.
Nearly 100,000 protesters joined a mass rally in the Victoria Park area, shouting slogans like “Free Hong Kong!” and “Democracy now!”. Their resilience made them defy the elements as they continued their demonstration despite soaring temperatures and rain.
“It’s bloody hot and it’s raining,” a 24-year-old student named Jonathan who was at the rally told Reuters. “It’s a torture just to turn up, frankly. But we have to be here because we have no other choice.”
Social media users expressed their admiration for the demonstrators’ unwavering determination.
