Village Sanghera in #Moga lies next to river Sutlej banks and is one of the worst affected in #Punjab floods #Punjab #floods @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/IvRjwtwdDm — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) August 19, 2019

At least 58 people have died due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjabhe, reported NDTV.

Almost incessant rainfall through the weekend and most of Monday resulted in an increase in the water levels of the Sutlej and its tributaries the Swan, the Sarsa, the Budhki, and the Sadhron. Water rushed into villages, wreaking havoc on daily life.

Landslides have been reported and schools remained closed in several districts as the Amarinder Singh government announced Rs 100 crore would be available for emergency relief and rehabilitation. Students of IIT Ropar were affected too.

@sudhirchaudhary

Sir, I am your biggest fan.

I am https://t.co/QXUZlpgLUX 1st year student of IIT ROPAR. We all facing tough days of our college life. Our college was much affected by flood . Please add our news in your DNA show. So, govt. Authorities respond well in response. pic.twitter.com/w3KQ2aVthJ — Goutam Sharma (@GoutamS31204296) August 19, 2019

Thirty-five villages and other locations on the banks of the Budhki and Sarsa rivers were evacuated, reported The Tribune on Sunday. Evacuation exercises were also carried out by the Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force officials in parts of the Ludhiana, Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot districts, while the chief minister toured the badly affected Rupanagar district on Monday, reported India Today.

Jalandhar: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur following heavy rainfall. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/tDx8wd5VaM — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Inspector NDRF, Ludhiana, Punjab: 3 teams are engaged in flood rescue, 5-6 teams on standby, in Ludhiana. Since morning we have evacuated 40 people and 8 animals in Bholeval Kadim village. About 150 people in the village are waiting to be rescued. pic.twitter.com/M3ThDENokT — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala – a border village near Kasur – during next 12 to 24 hours#ARYNews — ARY News (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 19, 2019

An alert was sounded in several districts of the state following the release of excess water from the Bhakra Nangal dam after heavy rainfall in its catchment area on Saturday, reported News18. The dam on Saturday recorded a water level of 1,674.75 feet, which is around 60 feet more than in the corresponding period last year, and just about six feet below maximum capacity.

Himachal Pradesh: The Bhakra Beas Management Authorities have opened 4 flood gates of Bhakra Dam on border of HP and Punjab as water level is at 1675 feet, near to the danger level of 1680 feet. Total 55000 Cusec water have been released from the dam pic.twitter.com/2kQp7cHTUK — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh : Water being released from Bilaspur after opening floodgates, towards Bhakra dam in Nangal, Punjab due to heavy downpour in catchment areas. #PunjabFloods #HPFloods pic.twitter.com/NAJum7UM77 — 🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 (@GuriOfficial) August 19, 2019

Students of IIT Ropar were also stuck on campus after rainwater flooded their campus on Monday. Water levels reached up to five feet in some parts of the institute, while its seminar hall was also submerged, reported the Times of India.

Visited IIT Ropar to see the damage due to floods in Satluj. Met the Director & students. We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board & lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed Divisional Commissioner to coordinate the relief work. pic.twitter.com/Rfn5jfSssU — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 19, 2019

Sharing some pictures of IIT ropar. Submerged in water and student spoted snakes. Please help them pic.twitter.com/ds3tXmJgpi — Misha Sharma (@MishaSh24663291) August 18, 2019

Social media posted videos from the affected spots on Twitter. Some kept hope going with footage of citizen rescues and little bits of cheer.

Flood threat looms large over Punjab as incessant rain continues for third day today. This is the Ropar bridge over Sutlej: pic.twitter.com/Vdm537HI04 — Chitleen K Sethi (@ChitleenKSethi) August 19, 2019

Kiratpur Sahib Gurdwara gardens flooded as BJP government opens dam gates that will flood Punjab. #PunjabFloods pic.twitter.com/dcEvByaMwm — rocky singh (@RockySingh) August 19, 2019

Absolute scary scenes. Flow of water increasing with passing minute.. Havoc in Punjab #floods pic.twitter.com/VqWc3duuvD — Bhinder (@JattDiProtein) August 19, 2019

Ropar- Punjab

People helping each other to come out from flood water..



Prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5diAluUSW — Heer 🌸 (@nikkupikku) August 19, 2019

Fun never stops in Punjab. Even during floods. pic.twitter.com/5ykxlpdlpS — ਸਰਬਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@nihang) August 19, 2019

Also view:

Watch: Army team rescues goats from the roof of a submerged house in a flood-hit Punjab village