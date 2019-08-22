Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana 🐰 (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

On August 18, Twitter user Dan Quintana posted a short video of an animal on Twitter (added above) that said, “Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose.”

The video sparked an enormous debate on Twitter, since the “rabbit” does not resemble the creature which normally goes by that name. The tweet soon went viral, inviting thousands of witty responses. Many people said it was a raven, while others were of the opinion that it was a crow.

ok so I posted this on your fb too, but gotta make sure people appreciate it here too haha pic.twitter.com/zFl1uEvmDi — Dani Crain (@DCrainium) August 18, 2019

Quoth the rabbit, never more — Michael Perino (@Avery_the_Grate) August 18, 2019

My rabbit loves too. pic.twitter.com/EDkcHT50eu — Cécile B (@cecile__b) August 19, 2019