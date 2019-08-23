Watch: Remember Ranu, Kolkata’s train station singing sensation? She just recorded her first song
Ranu Maria Mondal, who went viral on the internet for her rendition of a Lata Mangeshkar song, has a fairytale story, singing for Himesh Reshammiya’s next film.
Ranu Maria Mondal never imagined that a two-minute clip of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at a Kolkata train station would make her a sensation. Yet, the video of Mondal in a crinkled blue sari, her grey hair askew – with the sound of trains in the background – perfectly hitting all the notes had the internet in a trance.
Now, with a makeover as a participant in the reality show Superstar Singer, Mondal has also recorded her first song. Her performance on the show convinced music director and singer Himesh Reshammiya, who is one of the judges, to offer her a song in his forthcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.
And that is how the woman from a Kolkata train station with an enchanting voice recorded her first song, Teri Meri Kahani.
Excited social media users were all praise for Mondal’s pro-level singing and Reshammiya’s offer.
The 26-year-old engineer Atindra Chakraborty, who filmed Mondal’s fate-changing video, told India Today, “It was a chance encounter. I was hanging out with my friends at a tea stall on platform No 6. A Rafi song was playing in the radio aloud. Suddenly I heard the lady humming to the tune, as she sat on the platform floor. I asked her if she could sing something for us.”
Chakraborty posted a two-minute clip from Mondal’s hour of singing on Facebook on July 23. What followed has really been a dream run.
