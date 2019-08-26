In a scuffle over helmet that quickly went sideways in UP's Meerut, a traffic homeguard slapped a commuter on scooter. In retaliation, commuter thrashed homeguard on duty with slippers in the middle of a busy street. Later, compromise was struck at police station. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/F8FNfLXjMF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 25, 2019

In an incident caught on camera, a traffic police home guard was thrashed by a commuter in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut over the wearing – or not – of a helmet.

As the video above shows, the driver of the two-wheeler told the home guard that he did not have a right to stop his vehicle. The home guard then attempted to snatch the keys of the vehicle and even slapped the commuter. At this the latter attacked the home guard him with his slippers. Onlookers recorded multiple videos of the incident.