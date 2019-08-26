Watch: Shikhar Agarwal, key accused in Bulandshahr violence, garlanded after being released on bail
He was also greeted with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Matram’.
Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader Shikhar Agarwal was garlanded and welcomed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Matram” soon after he was released on bail recently (video above). Agarwal was among those accused of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on December 3 in which two people, including police officer Subodh Kumar Singh, were killed.
Singh and a civilian, 20-year-old Sumit, were killed in a mob attack in Bulandshahr after cattle carcasses were allegedly found in the fields of Mahaw village.
This is not the first incident when a person accused of a criminal offence has been accorded a hero’s welcome. In July 2018, former Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlanded convicts of Ramgarh lynching who were released on bail, the Times of India reported.