Seven accused in Bulandshahr violence, where an inspector was killed by a mob last year, were released on bail recently. The accused including one of the key conspirators Shikhar Agarwal got hero's welcome amid sloganeering of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram". pic.twitter.com/iAA122cdU5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 25, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader Shikhar Agarwal was garlanded and welcomed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Matram” soon after he was released on bail recently (video above). Agarwal was among those accused of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on December 3 in which two people, including police officer Subodh Kumar Singh, were killed.

Singh and a civilian, 20-year-old Sumit, were killed in a mob attack in Bulandshahr after cattle carcasses were allegedly found in the fields of Mahaw village.

This is not the first incident when a person accused of a criminal offence has been accorded a hero’s welcome. In July 2018, former Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlanded convicts of Ramgarh lynching who were released on bail, the Times of India reported.