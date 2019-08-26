Play

After an engaging discussion over a range of issues in the first part, the second instalment of the video interaction between satirist Akash Banerjee and journalist Ravish Kumar has been released. The structure this time: A rapid-fire round of questions.

In this format, Banerjee threw 25 different words at Kumar, eliciting his views on each as the response. These ranged from paid news, the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal to the Statue of Unity, fascism, and Whatsapp university. In each case, Kumar commented on the their relevance to the present.

