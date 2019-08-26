#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, "He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk" pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. While interacting with the media at Trump’s behest, Modi held the American President’s hand in his own and slapped it jokingly. While Trump maintained a smiling face, the sound was reason enough to believe that the slap would have hurt.

Modi was speaking to the members of the press in Hindi when Trump intervened and said, “He actually speaks very good English.” Hearing Trump praise him, Modi burst out into laughter, following this up with the slap.