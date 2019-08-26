Watch: Narendra Modi jokingly slapped Donald Trump’s hand but it looks like it hurt
The two leaders were in France to attend the G7 Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. While interacting with the media at Trump’s behest, Modi held the American President’s hand in his own and slapped it jokingly. While Trump maintained a smiling face, the sound was reason enough to believe that the slap would have hurt.
Modi was speaking to the members of the press in Hindi when Trump intervened and said, “He actually speaks very good English.” Hearing Trump praise him, Modi burst out into laughter, following this up with the slap.