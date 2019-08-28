Caught on camera: Car mows down pedestrians in a horrifying hit-and-run accident in Denver, USA
According to a police briefing on Tuesday morning, the accused was yet to be arrested.
A horrifying case of a hit-and-run in Denver, Colorado, USA in the early hours of Monday, August 28 has left two people injured.
In the incident that was caught on camera, a silver car is seen ploughing through a group of people at breakneck speed in the Lower Downtown area around 2 am on Sunday night. The car knocked down several people as it screeches away into the night.
According to a police briefing on Tuesday, a large crowd of people were leaving nightclubs in the area. A few of them tried to open the doors of the car. Reacting to this, the driver sped off, knocking down several pedestrians.
Soon after the incident, the agitated crowd turned loud and unruly and the police had to use pepper spray to restrain them.