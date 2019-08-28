A horrifying case of a hit-and-run in Denver, Colorado, USA in the early hours of Monday, August 28 has left two people injured.

In the incident that was caught on camera, a silver car is seen ploughing through a group of people at breakneck speed in the Lower Downtown area around 2 am on Sunday night. The car knocked down several people as it screeches away into the night.

Update: The incident last night at Speer/Elitch Cir is being investigated as a hit-and-run auto/pedestrian crash. We are seeking info that will help to identify the vehicle/driver. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO w/ any info that could help investigators. https://t.co/zgLLh1hV74 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2019

According to a police briefing on Tuesday, a large crowd of people were leaving nightclubs in the area. A few of them tried to open the doors of the car. Reacting to this, the driver sped off, knocking down several pedestrians.

Soon after the incident, the agitated crowd turned loud and unruly and the police had to use pepper spray to restrain them.