Play

Fevicol, known for its unusual and highly memorable advertising, has released a new advertisement to mark the 60th anniversary of the brand. The one-and-a-half-minute video traces the journey of a sofa built in 1959 – the same year that the brand came into existence.

The campaign has been conceptualised by advertising agency Ogilvy, Exchange4Media reported. Ogilvy has been Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries’ creative agency partner for over three decades, the report added.

Fevicol has produced several popular advertisements in the past as well.