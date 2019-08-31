Watch: A brand known for its off-beat advertisements celebrates its 60th anniversary with a sofa
Sixty years ago, popular adhesive Fevicol first came into existence in 1959.
Fevicol, known for its unusual and highly memorable advertising, has released a new advertisement to mark the 60th anniversary of the brand. The one-and-a-half-minute video traces the journey of a sofa built in 1959 – the same year that the brand came into existence.
The campaign has been conceptualised by advertising agency Ogilvy, Exchange4Media reported. Ogilvy has been Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries’ creative agency partner for over three decades, the report added.
Fevicol has produced several popular advertisements in the past as well.