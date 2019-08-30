Watch: A TikTok video of Indian children performing gymnastics has amazed Nadia Comaneci
A TikTok video of two Indian schoolchildren performing gymnastic feats on the street has amazed several people on social media, including Olympic great Nadia Comaneci.
“This is awesome,” Comaneci wrote on Twitter, along with the video. The children in the video are yet to be identified.
Comaneci was the first-ever athlete with a perfect ten score at a gymnastics event at the Olympic Games. She achieved the feat at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics.