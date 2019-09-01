The wedding video of a Kerala Navy officer completing five tasks set to him by colleagues and course mates as a tradition of the forces has gone viral.

The two-part clip starts with an officer introducing the couple: “Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Lieutenant Abhinav and Elena Vargis,” which is followed by a traditional sword-salute from the officers. To cross the corridor of swords with his bride, however, the lieutenant was set a series of tasks which included:

Twenty high jumps. Hug the bride and dance with her. Ten push ups, each time yelling “I love you Elena”. Kiss the bride. Lift the bride and carry her across.

Course mates and colleagues having fun on your wedding ! pic.twitter.com/7k0coCJqzJ — Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) August 28, 2019

With no option left but to comply, the officer executed each task while his bride blushed and onlookers cheer on.

Delighted by the rituals, social media users cheered and congratulated the happy couple.

This is so beautiful....instantly reminded me of all the warmth and fun every time a new bride is welcomed into the fauji family!



And among soldiers, good humour in he groom obeying commands. Camaraderie to die for...



God bless the newly weds. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) August 29, 2019

Love this tradition, though the guy was let off lightly, I feel. 😁 — Manish Jaitly (@ManishJtly) August 28, 2019