A would-be robber was shot dead by an employee at a Philadelphia cell phone store. The tense encounter that lasted less than 12 seconds was captured on surveillance video. The store manager was legally allowed to carry a gun. pic.twitter.com/XpORiRDNT0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 1, 2019

In an encounter that lasted less than 12 seconds, an armed cellphone shop employee shot a would-be robber in Philadelphia, USA.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows a man with a handgun strolling into a Metro PCS store. The intruder flings something on the cashier’s table, alerting the employee, who immediately reaches for his own handgun and fires several times. The female intruder falls to the ground, while the store employee retrieves his phone and called the police.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the spot, reported Fox News. However, the unidentified employee, who had a permit to carry a firearm, will not face criminal charges, the District Attorney’s Office and Police Department said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The video of the encounter has social media divided. While some users said the employee fired several times even after the intruder was on the ground – signalling an intent to kill, pro-gun activists, including the National Rifle Association, have used the video to further their point of view.

