"5%...GDP is 5%": #PChidambaram reacts outside the #Delhi court when he is asked if he has to say anything after prolonged #CBI custody. pic.twitter.com/JQIHVUh29b — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) September 3, 2019

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday mocked the government over the latest GDP figures, outside a court in Delhi.

“Sir, do you want to say anything? You have been in custody for 15 days,” a journalist questioned Chidambaram outside the court, to which the leader replied, “Five percent. What is five percent? Do you remember five percent?” he said, before walking away calmly. Chidambaram will remain in CBI custody, where he has been since his arrest on August 21.

India’s economic growth slipped to 5% in the April-June 2019 quarter, the slowest in over six years.