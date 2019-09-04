Delhi Nangloi :



This made my day, what a courageous lady she was, didn't allow to flew away, caught him, pulled down form the Bike & rest job as usual carried by spare people standing on the street.



pic.twitter.com/0GcRM1tpFe — Piyush Singh (@PiyushSingh83) September 3, 2019

CCTV footage of a woman and a girl, possibly her daughter, thrashing two thieves in Delhi’s Nagloi has gone viral, with social media users lauding the women’s sharp reflexes.

The clip shows the two get out of a cycle-rickshaw. Two men on a motorcycle slide up to them and attempt to make off with the woman’s chain. The woman and her daughter, however, react quickly, grabbing hold of the pillion rider, and pulling him to the ground. The other man, meanwhile, makes a run for it and is chased by another helpful passerby.

Alerted by their actions, passersby also joined in and beat the man up.

Social media users were all praise for the women’s presence of mind and the involvement of passers-by.

