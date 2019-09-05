Police have launched a probe after some men were seen dancing while consuming beer during a #Ganpati procession in #Surat #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/1l8uLszAtI — TOI Surat (@TOISurat) September 3, 2019

Eight men have been detained over the drinking alcohol in the dry state of Gujarat, reported the Press Trust of India.

A video of the men dancing and drinking alcohol – specifically thought to be beer – in Surat went viral on the internet, leading to a police investigation. Rather intoxicated, the men appeared to be drinking straight out of bottles while transporting a Ganesha idol in the Golvad area of the city, which is infamous for an illegal alcohol trade, reported The Times of India.

The manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited in the state.