Watch: ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ correspondent explains why ‘making guns gay’ will help
‘We need to harness toxic masculinity and direct it towards sweet, gay guns.’
On August 31, seven people were killed and almost 20 were injured in a mass shooting in the cities of Odessa and Midland in United State’s Texas. A recent episode of the satirical television show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah discusses the long-standing debate around gun control.
The gunman in the Odessa-Midland shooting evaded a background check by buying the weapon from a private seller instead of a licensed dealer.
According to the host Trevor Noah, the only way to curb gun violence in the United States is universal background checks, which is reportedly supported by 93% of Americans.
The Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White had quite a unique suggestion to curb gun violence: “make guns gay”.
“We need to harness toxic masculinity and direct it towards sweet, gay guns,” Young-White said.