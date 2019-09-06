Play

On August 31, seven people were killed and almost 20 were injured in a mass shooting in the cities of Odessa and Midland in United State’s Texas. A recent episode of the satirical television show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah discusses the long-standing debate around gun control.

The gunman in the Odessa-Midland shooting evaded a background check by buying the weapon from a private seller instead of a licensed dealer.

According to the host Trevor Noah, the only way to curb gun violence in the United States is universal background checks, which is reportedly supported by 93% of Americans.

The Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White had quite a unique suggestion to curb gun violence: “make guns gay”.

“We need to harness toxic masculinity and direct it towards sweet, gay guns,” Young-White said.