Jaguar vs Bolero in #MumbaiRains@anandmahindra you must be proud of this! pic.twitter.com/A87t0ebfi6 — Mohan Chandnani (@MohanSChandnani) September 4, 2019

Sudden and torrential rains in Mumbai earlier this week led to waterlogging and traffic disruption across the city. It was against this backdrop that a video of a Mahindra Bolero cruising through a waterlogged underpass caught attention.

For, while the made-in-India vehicle did not seem to encounter a problem, the video also showed a swank Jaguar stuck in the water. While social media users praised the submarine capabilities of the Bolero, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest. The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)”

We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive. “Jaguar gets stuck in Mumbai floods: Mahindra Bolero drives through like a BOSS “ https://t.co/c2jXg92uWY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2019

However, beyond the Jaguar-fueled jokes, some people pointed out that comparing an SUV with a Sedan was perhaps, not fair.

Jaguar is a fantastic car. Unfortunately, could not navigate, may be driving skills and absence of mind by the driver. Bolero is an awesome Rhino,has excellent engineering can beat that challenge https://t.co/A2AbMJIeZ8 driver would have met the same fate on the Bolero I guess. — Manie Krishnan (@ManieKrishnan) September 6, 2019

What did the Bolero say to the Jaguar? "Tata" bye bye? — Rational Common Sense (@avimitra) September 4, 2019

Bolero is designed for Indian roads, Jaguar was designed for European Road. Our roads meant for bailghadi, mumbai roads are worst. Sir dont compare vehicle, each vehicle differs from place to place. No doubt Mahindra has the best SUV in the country. — Nirmal Kumar Ganguly (@NirmalGanguly) September 4, 2019

Same my view.i don't know how someone at top position person talk like this??? If its range rover, then comparison banta tha. Sedan ko off roader se compare karke khud ko gold medal? 🙄 — Prashant Mathur (@rajasthanleo) September 4, 2019