Watch: Made-in-India Bolero powers through flooded Mumbai underpass, Jaguar remains stuck
Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra said, ‘We won’t brag over this.’
Sudden and torrential rains in Mumbai earlier this week led to waterlogging and traffic disruption across the city. It was against this backdrop that a video of a Mahindra Bolero cruising through a waterlogged underpass caught attention.
For, while the made-in-India vehicle did not seem to encounter a problem, the video also showed a swank Jaguar stuck in the water. While social media users praised the submarine capabilities of the Bolero, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest. The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)”
However, beyond the Jaguar-fueled jokes, some people pointed out that comparing an SUV with a Sedan was perhaps, not fair.