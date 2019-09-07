Sudden and torrential rains in Mumbai earlier this week led to waterlogging and traffic disruption across the city. It was against this backdrop that a video of a Mahindra Bolero cruising through a waterlogged underpass caught attention.

For, while the made-in-India vehicle did not seem to encounter a problem, the video also showed a swank Jaguar stuck in the water. While social media users praised the submarine capabilities of the Bolero, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest. The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)”

However, beyond the Jaguar-fueled jokes, some people pointed out that comparing an SUV with a Sedan was perhaps, not fair.