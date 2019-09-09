Watch: Dorian makes a crane crash on a building as it hits Canada as a post-tropical storm
More than 330,000 people in the Nova Scotia province lost access to electricity because of Dorian.
After leaving at least 43 people dead and more than 70,000 people displaced in the Bahamas, Dorian hit Canada’s Atlantic coast on September 7. By now it had been reclassified into a “very intense-post-tropical storm” from a category 5 hurricane when it had ripped into the Bahamas, Reuters reported.
A frightening video of a crane crashing on a building after Dorian made landfall in Canada’s Halifax city in the Nova Scotia province is going viral on social media. “The safety of Canadians is our number one priority and we’re ready to help Atlantic Canada through this storm,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.