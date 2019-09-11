Would you move for your pet? pic.twitter.com/JkDe2FFwjV — The Dodo (@dodo) September 10, 2019

Being a pet in a big city can be difficult. From the lack of space to air and noise pollution, pet owners can find themselves struggling to create a happy home for their four-legged or feathered friends.

The choice that remains? Give the pet away or move somewhere else yourself.

While both choices are difficult, here are five stories compiled by The Dodo – of Esther the pig, Bree the rooster, Dagwood and Bucket the dogs, Zeus the pitbull, and Ziggy the travelling pig – where parents gave up a little more so that their pets could have a happier life.

It’s so sad that breeders are still out here selling “micro/mini/teacup” pigs when they don’t exist. If a pig is staying small it’s because it’s being starved. That’s why Esther and Ziggy got so big, because their parents love them and fed them properly 💕 — Angeleah W 🍦 (@dblbbldscoqn) September 10, 2019

I would absolutely move for them. No doubt. I would never go anywhere without them either. My friends and family are wonderful but my pets are my world, my life, my happiness. Eventually I wanna buy a lot of land so I can take care of unwanted little creatures. — MC ❤️ 🦅 and 🐝 and 🌼 and the 🌳 (@BelgianWaffle1) September 10, 2019

I have had to. I lived in a dog friendly apartment that changed ownership and was given 2 months by new management to find another place to live when the new owners changed it to a no pet building. — thefcrow (@TfCrow61) September 10, 2019